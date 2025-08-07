Dolores Catania leads Bravolebrities in ‘Battle 4 Brooklyn’ charity softball game at Maimonides Park

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Dolores Catania hosted the annual “Battle 4 Brooklyn” charity softball game at Maimonides Park on Aug. 6.

Rain didn’t stop the Real Housewives from bringing star power — and a serious message — to Coney Island on Aug. 7, as Dolores Catania and her celebrity squad took the field against Maimonides Health workers for the annual “Battle 4 Brooklyn” charity softball game. The friendly match ended in a 12-12 tie.

Despite the weather, the ballpark buzzed with energy as fans cheered their favorite Bravolebrities. Between innings, music and on-field games kept spirits high and breast cancer awareness front and center.

The event supports the Maimonides Breast Center, a cause close to Catania, who has hosted the game for several years after a personal cancer scare.

“This is to bring awareness to breast cancer and raise money for the hospital,” she told Brooklyn Paper. “It’s an amazing cause.”

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star highlighted the joy of “seeing everyone come together” and reminded attendees about the importance of cancer screenings.

The game also partnered with NBCUniversal’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign. Before the first pitch, rescue dogs raced the bases, and attendees had the chance to adopt or foster pets on-site. The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by two cancer survivors treated at Maimonides.

Catania’s team included several members of the Bravo Housewives franchises and their spouses, influencers, and family. Among them was Kelly Bensimon, former Real Housewife of New York City, who had her own Maimonides experience.

“I was tested at Maimonides for breast cancer, so I’m proud to be here to encourage women and men to get mammograms,” she said. “One in eight women will face breast cancer. Early detection is key.”

Also showing support were Melissa Gorga, Rachel Fuda, Jen Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider of New Jersey, who stepped in for Margaret Josephs, who canceled due to her dog’s health; Guerdy Abraira of Miami; and Dorinda Medley of New York.

Medley and others spent the evening engaging with fans and posing for photos between innings. She spoke of her pride in her longtime friend and “Traitors” castmate.

“I just love Dolores so much,” Medley said. “Everything she does, she does with such a beautiful heart.”

She also emphasized the importance of proactive care.

“Screening is so crucial,” she said. Women out there: please, if you catch it early, your chance of living is increased. Do it for yourself, do it for your family.”

On the Maimonides side, Dr. Patrick Borgen, founder and director of the Breast Center and pitcher for the Maimonides All-Stars, called attention to the accessibility of services in Brooklyn.

“It’s important to point out that 350,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year,” he said. “If Brooklyn were a state, it would have more breast cancer than 19 U.S. states. What women in Brooklyn deserve and have is world-class care at home.”

The night ended with a fireworks display as both teams came together to support the important cause.

“This is about more than softball,” Catania said. “It’s about celebrating our heroes, community and the spirit of Brooklyn.”