Driver in fatal Gowanus Expressway ramp crash charged with drunk driving, vehicular manslaughter

A 23-year-old man was hit with drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter charges Friday after a fatal crash at the entrance to the Gowanus Expressway in Bay Ridge earlier that morning.

Authorities say the driver, Queens resident Ravinder Singh, was traveling westbound within the eastbound ramp of the Gowanus Expressway ramp to Fort Hamilton Parkway when he failed to properly navigate the roadway and struck a concrete barrier wall.

The crash killed Singh’s rear-seat passenger, 29-year-old Harjot Singh of New Jersey.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the passenger unconscious and unresponsive with extensive trauma to his body. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody on the scene. He was subsequently charged with Vehicular Manslaughter, DWI, Failure to Obey Traffic Device and DWAI-Alcohol, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.