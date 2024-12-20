Frequent flare-up: Firefighters battle blaze at Gobbler Auto Parts in East Flatbush

FDNY crews deploy a tower ladder to battle flames at a salvage yard in East Flatbush, one of several fires at the location in recent years.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Firefighters battled a fire Friday morning at the store, located at 5601 Preston Court in East Flatbush, an area that has seen more than a dozen blazes in the past five years.

The blaze broke out just after 11:45 a.m, on Dec. 20, officials said.

Sixty firefighters from Battalion 58 responded to the scene, using three hose lines and a tower ladder to extinguish the main body of fire in the building’s scrap salvage area. Searches throughout the structure were negative.

The site, which houses numerous auto and metal shops, has been a frequent source of issues for firefighters over the past five years. Units have responded to as many as 12 fires at the three-block location.

The fire was brought under control at 12:30 p.m. Fire marshals are investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.