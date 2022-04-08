East Flatbush man’s mysterious death deemed a homicide by cops

An East Flatbush man was found dead in his Schenectady Avenue apartment Thursday morning, and cops on Friday deemed the incident a homicide.

Officers responded to a 911 call about an injured man inside of 788 Schenectady Avenue at around 1:21 am on April 7. When first responders arrived, they found the man, 55, unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the body.

A police spokesperson on Friday could not provide further detail about the trauma, or the nature of the alleged killing.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the Police Department. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

Murder is up 200 percent in East Flatbush’s 67th Precinct as of April 3, when the latest NYPD data is available. There have been six murders, year-to-date, within the precinct, compared to two during the same time period in 2021, according to those statistics.