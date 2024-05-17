Suspect recovering after East New York shooting, police search for suspect

Officers from the 75th Precinct respond to a shooting and barricaded suspect on Malta Street in East New York.

A 20-year-old man is recovering after being shot on Thursday afternoon in East New York.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to reports of the shooting just after 4:15 p.m. near Malta Street and New Lots Avenue, where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his pelvis and right wrist. Officials then pinpointed the alleged gunman, who was barricaded within an apartment building, and attempted to make contact.

Authorities spent nearly two hours negotiating before forcing entry into the apartment, but searches for the suspect turned up negative.

Paramedics transported the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where he is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Shootings are down almost 35% year-to-date in East New York’s 75th Precinct, according to Police Department data. As of May 12, when the most recent data is available, there were 17 reported shootings in the precinct, also encompassing Cypress Hills — down from 26 reported during the same time last year.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.