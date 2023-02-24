Ahoy Brooklyn! EDC announces new ferry route from Bay Ridge to Wall Street

Sea-faring Brooklynites will soon have a new transit option for their morning commute to Manhattan, as the city’s Economic Development Corporation is launching an express southern Brooklyn ferry route along the waterfront from Bay Ridge to Wall Street.

According to Andrew Kimball, president and CEO for NYCEDC, the service, which begins service on March 8th and will only operate on weekday mornings, offers faster service for Brooklyn riders heading to and from Downtown Manhattan, and comes as part of the organization’s Ferry Forward initiative.

“The faster ferry connections in South Brooklyn will not only reduce morning commute times for residents along the South Brooklyn route but continue our Ferry Forward plan of bringing innovative and cost-effective solutions to NYC Ferry,” Kimball said.

“We are thrilled to work alongside Mayor [Eric] Adams, Council Member [Justin] Brannan, and our other partners in the City Council, to ensure NYC Ferry operates more efficiently and continues to connect millions of New Yorkers to jobs, schools, recreation, and our waterfront communities.”

Trips along the new ferry line will go from Bay Ridge, then make stops along Atlantic Avenue and Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park, before making the Manhattan stops.

Other journey’s will operate from Sunset Park and Brooklyn Army Terminal, stopping at Governors Island, Red Hook/Atlantic Basin, Wall Street/Pier 11, DUMBO/Fulton Ferry and Corlears Hook.

The itinerary change reduces morning travel time between Bay Ridge and Wall Street by 20 minutes, making this one of the fastest ways to get to Downtown Manhattan according to Council Member Justin Brannan.

Brannan’s office has been instrumental in the resurgence of the area’s ferry and played a role in the recent route updates.

“I think the ferry is still really an untapped resource. There’s some much potential there for the NYC ferry system. Making it a viable option for public transportation, that’s really the answer,” the pol said.

While the changes have been a “long time coming,” the council member says there’s still work to be done — specifically for Coney Island.

The area was set to have a landing dock implemented however the EDC struggled to find a viable ferry slip option.

Last November, they were halting all actions for the foreseeable future. Locals like Brannan are still pushing for an oceanside pier, rather than a pier facing the bay side of the peninsula that lies far from the neighborhood’s iconic amusement district.

“This has always been the dream,” he said. “This Bay Ridge express ferry is a colossal win for our community but the final puzzle piece will be getting the Coney Island ferry built.”

For more coverage of the city’s ferry system, head to BrooklynPaper.com.