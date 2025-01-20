Firefighters tackle two-alarm fire amid arctic chill in East Flatbush

Firefighters from Engine Company 310 and Ladder Company 174 battle a two-alarm fire in East Flatbush on Monday morning, despite freezing temperatures and frozen hydrants.

Firefighters braved freezing temperatures and frozen hydrants while battling a two-alarm fire in East Flatbush on Monday morning.

Crews from Engine Company 310 and Ladder Company 174 arrived to 102 East 46th St. just after 11:15 a.m. to find smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story building. The fire quickly spread to the cockloft, a concealed space between the ceiling and the roof.

More than 100 firefighters used four hose lines to extinguish the main body of the fire. Truck companies deployed poles and saws to ventilate the roof and clear the smoke.

Searches throughout the building were negative, and the fire was brought under control at 12:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office.