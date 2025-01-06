Two-alarm blaze displaces 14 people, 2 dogs in East Flatbush: FDNY

Firefighters work to expose hidden flames by opening the ceiling and roof during a two-alarm fire at 2196 Schenectady Ave.

Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in East Flatbush on Sunday night, displacing 14 people and two dogs.

Units from the FDNY’s 15th Division arrived just after 6:45 p.m. to find fire on the second floor of a two-story private dwelling near Schenectady Avenue and Avenue N. Firefighters discovered the flames had extended into the cockloft — the space between the roof and ceiling of the building, which is part of a row of attached private dwellings.

Crews used saws and six-foot hooks to expose hidden flames, pull down ceilings, and release trapped smoke. More than 100 firefighters used three hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.