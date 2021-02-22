Fire destroys Crown Heights auto shop • Brooklyn Paper

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A three-alarm fire decimated a Crown Heights auto repair shop on Monday morning, sending firefighters scrambling to quash the blaze as plumes of black smoke clouded the snow-filled sky.

More than 100 smoke eaters responded to the inferno on Empire Boulevard between Rogers and Bedford avenues Monday morning, which officials said broke out at around 10:30 am and was upgraded to a three-alarm fire at 10:52 am.

New York’s Bravest sent 33 units comprising 140 firefighters to the scene, according to the FDNY, and as of noon, first responders were still working to extinguish the fire.

One firefighter is being treated at the scene for minor injuries, and one civilian refused medical attention, according to the FDNY.

Video from the scene shows a bright orange flame encompassing the auto-body shop and sending a billowing black cloud of smoke into the air above Empire Boulevard.

Update 3:22 pm Speaking at a press conference at the scene, Deputy Chief Stephen Moro said the fire had been brought under control after several hours, and that its cause was under investigation.

“Very labor-intensive fire, a lot of heat, a lot of smoke, dangerous to do searches in there with a lot of cars that were on lifts being worked on,” Mora said.

The updated injury count was upped to two firefighters who were treated for burns and one civilian, according to Mora.

Brooklyn: 183 Empire Blvd, @FDNY units are on tge scene of a 3-alarm fire in an auto shop. pic.twitter.com/VFegSG8mP8 — NYC Scoop (@NY_Scoop) February 22, 2021