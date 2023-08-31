Fire destroys Gravesend kosher restaurant: FDNY

Firefighters battled heavy fire on the first floor Brooklyn Mint at 535 Kings Highway on Wednesday night.

A fire destroyed a two-story mixed occupancy building in Gravesend on Wednesday night.

The blaze broke out in the rear of Mint Brooklyn, a kosher restaurant on the ground floor at 535 Kings Highway, at about 10:45 p.m, per the FDNY.

Firefighters with Engine 276, Ladder Company 156 and Battalion 33 were met by heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on the scene. The smoke was so thick members struggled to find the seat of the fire, and were forced to remove a set of window bars on the second floor of the building to get inside.

A nearby witness said “The exterior of the building was covered by smoke, it was hard to breathe. I hope the business can recover quickly.”

Flames spread from the restaurant to the apartments above it, but no one was trapped inside, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters got the fire under control at 11:35 p.m. A fire marshal will investigate and determine the cause of the fire, according to the fire department.