Firefighters battle blaze in Bed-Stuy smoke shop

A fire broke out in a Bedford-Stuyvesant smoke shop on Tuesday morning, damaging the storefront and apartments above.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at Smoke Vape Convenience at 1356 Broadway just before 10:30am and discovered heavy fire and thick smoke on the first floor of the three-story mixed-use building. Most residents of the upper-floor apartments had already evacuated, and stood on the street as New York’s Bravest used three hose lines to knock down the fire.

The flames were extinguished by about 11:30 a.m., according to the FDNY.

“The smoke was thick and heavy dark grey,” said PJ, a resident of the apartment building above the shop, as he watched firefighters battle the blaze. “I couldn’t see a thing in my apartment. It was very scary. I now have nowhere to live.”

Firefighters searched the shop and apartments for victims, with negative results – except for a small brown kitten found hiding in one unit.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The building does not appear to be registered with the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, as is required by local law.