Police & Fire

Firefighters battle blaze in Bed-Stuy smoke shop

firefighters at smoke stop fire in bed stuy
Firefighters battled an all hands fire at the Smoke Vape Conveniece store on Broadway on Tuesday morning.
Lloyd Mitchell

A fire broke out in a Bedford-Stuyvesant smoke shop on Tuesday morning, damaging the storefront and apartments above.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at Smoke Vape Convenience at 1356 Broadway just before 10:30am and discovered heavy fire and thick smoke on the first floor of the three-story mixed-use building. Most residents of the upper-floor apartments had already evacuated, and stood on the street as New York’s Bravest used three hose lines to knock down the fire. 

smoke shop fire
The fire broke out in the smoke shop on the first floor of a three-story multi-use building on Tuesday morning. Lloyd Mitchell

The flames were extinguished by about 11:30 a.m., according to the FDNY. 

smoke at bed-stuy fire
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.Lloyd Mitchell

“The smoke was thick and heavy dark grey,” said PJ, a resident of the apartment building above the shop, as he watched firefighters battle the blaze. “I couldn’t see a thing in my apartment. It was very scary. I now have nowhere to live.” 

Firefighters searched the shop and apartments for victims, with negative results – except for a small brown kitten found hiding in one unit.

man holding kitten rescued from bed-stuy fire
Firefighters rescued a kitten found hiding in an apartment above the shop.Lloyd Mitchell

firefighter breaking glass at smoke shop fire
Firefighters broke the glass front door of the shop as they battled the flames. Lloyd Mitchell.

The building does not appear to be registered with the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, as is required by local law. 

