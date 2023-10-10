Two firefighters injured in early-morning blaze at Kensington car wash: FDNY

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two firefighters were injured while battling a two-alarm fire at a 24-hour car wash in Kensington early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at Hollywood Car Wash at 490 Coney Island Ave. just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to the FDNY, and quickly enveloped the building in thick smoke and flames.

Firefighters quickly conducted a primary search and determined there was no one trapped in the building — and were quickly withdrawn for fear the truss roof could cave in on them. There was also a one thousand gallon waste oil tanker in the complex.

More than 100 firefighters spent just over two hours cautiously working to knock down the main body of the blaze using three tower ladders and hose lines. The fire was placed under control at 4:05 a.m.

An FDNY spokesperson confirmed that two firefighters were treated for minor injuries sustained while battling the blaze at Maimonides Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshals Office who will determine the cause of the fire and point of origin. According to News12 Brooklyn, employees who were inside the car wash at the time heard a small explosion just before the fire began.

Per city records, a partial vacate order has been severed on the building due to the extent of the fire damage. The FDNY also requested that the Department of Buildings carry out a structural stability inspection.