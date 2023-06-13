Firefighters rescue elderly man from burning Midwood building

Firefighters rescued an elderly man from a burning building in Midwood on Monday evening.
According to authorities, the blaze broke out at 877 E. 23rd St. at around 10:30 p.m., and quickly engulfed the three-story residence.
Over 100 smoke eaters rushed to the scene and used four hose-lines and three tower ladders in an attempt to beat back the inferno.
They were able to get the fire to subside just enough to enter the badly-burnt building, where they marched to the second floor and found the semi-conscious man trapped.
A short time later members were removed from the building as fire rapidly took over the second floor and switched into a defensive firefight — but not before they rescued the elder man and sent him to an area hospital, and ensured that everyone else had vacated the premises.
After a grueling battle, FDNY placed the fire under control at 1:05 a.m.
The Fire Marshall will investigate the cause of the blaze.