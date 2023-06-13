Quantcast
Firefighters rescue elderly man from burning Midwood building

Firefighters were able to rescue a civilian from a three-story private dwelling at 877 East 23rd St.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters rescued an elderly man from a burning building in Midwood on Monday evening.

According to authorities, the blaze broke out at 877 E. 23rd St. at around 10:30 p.m., and quickly engulfed the three-story residence. 

Over 100 smoke eaters rushed to the scene and used four hose-lines and three tower ladders in an attempt to beat back the inferno. 

FDNY members battle the blaze in Midwood.
FDNY members battle the blaze in Midwood.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

They were able to get the fire to subside just enough to enter the badly-burnt building, where they marched to the second floor and found the semi-conscious man trapped. 

A short time later members were removed from the building as fire rapidly took over the second floor and switched into a defensive firefight — but not before they rescued the elder man and sent him to an area hospital, and ensured that everyone else had vacated the premises. 

After a grueling battle, FDNY placed the fire under control at 1:05 a.m. 

The Fire Marshall will investigate the cause of the blaze. 

