Police & Fire

Five injured in early morning Williamsburg fire

Photo Aug 12, 7 46 48 AM (1)
Firefighters subdue a three-alarm fire on Montrose Avenue in Williamsburg Friday morning, Aug. 12.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two civilians and three firefighters were injured in a three-alarm fire in Williamsburg Friday morning.

The blaze broke out at 7:15 a.m. inside 236 Montrose Ave., where first responders arrived to find flames overtaking the second and third floors of the three-story dwelling.

The blaze broke out on either the second or third floor of the building, fire officials said, but quickly spread, raising the alarm up to three.

The fire was placed under control more than an hour later at 8:49 a.m., according to Fire Department officials. The cause remains under investigation.

A total of five people were injured in the blaze. One hurt civilian was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with minor injuries, and another person refused medical attention at the scene. Three firefighters were also taken to Wyckoff with non-life threatening injuries.

Meaghan McGoldrick

As editor-in-chief of Brooklyn Paper, Meaghan leads a team of stellar reporters. Her gig here rounds out close to a decade in local news, with bylines in the Home Reporter, Brooklyn Spectator, and Brooklyn Eagle. She enjoys boxed wine, befriending bodega cats and chasing a good story.

