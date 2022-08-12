Five injured in early morning Williamsburg fire

Two civilians and three firefighters were injured in a three-alarm fire in Williamsburg Friday morning.

The blaze broke out at 7:15 a.m. inside 236 Montrose Ave., where first responders arrived to find flames overtaking the second and third floors of the three-story dwelling.

The fire was placed under control more than an hour later at 8:49 a.m., according to Fire Department officials. The cause remains under investigation.

A total of five people were injured in the blaze. One hurt civilian was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with minor injuries, and another person refused medical attention at the scene. Three firefighters were also taken to Wyckoff with non-life threatening injuries.