Ben & Scary! Knife-wielding crook nabs $150 worth of ice cream from Fort Greene bodega

Cops are looking for the crook they say robbed a Fort Greene bodega of $150 worth of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream at knifepoint earlier this month.

Police are still searching for the knife-wielding assailant who stole close to $150 worth of ice cream from a Fort Greene bodega on Jan. 9.

The owner of Fleet Organic Market on Myrtle Avenue reported that at around 11:30 p.m. a man entered the store and began removing several pints of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream from the freezer.

When a bodega worker approached the man, authorities say he proceeded to pull out a knife and told the worker, “you can’t stop me.”

Cops said they are reviewing security footage of the robbery to identify the man who ran from the store with ice cream worth $144.

As of Jan. 21, there had been just nine reported burglaries in Fort Greene’s 88th Precinct over the previous 28 days, down 50% from the 18 reported during the same time frame last year, according to Police Department data.