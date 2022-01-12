Cops searching for fugitive who escaped custody at Brookdale Hospital

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York City Police Department is searching for a fugitive who escaped from their custody at Brookdale University Hospital in Brownsville this morning.

The 21-year-old man shed his shirt and sneakers in the hospital’s emergency room and fled while still in handcuffs at about 8:30 am, according to the NYPD. Officers searched the area around the hospital, as well as Brownsville and neighboring East Flatbush without success.

Information on when and why the man was taken into custody was not yet available.

Brookdale, one of three hospitals in the borough owned by One Brooklyn Health Services, has been significantly understaffed and slammed with patients as a result of the surge in coronavirus cases brought on by the Omicron variant. Only one bed was available in the entire facility as of Tuesday, according to state data.