Cops searching for fugitive who escaped custody at Brookdale Hospital

police cars and officers outside brookdale university hospital
Police investigate an escaped suspect at Brookdale University Hospital on Jan 12.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The New York City Police Department is searching for a fugitive who escaped from their custody at Brookdale University Hospital in Brownsville this morning.

officers at brookdale university hospital
A man escaped police custody while at Brookdale University Hospital on Wednesday, Jan 12. The suspect left a shirt and shoes behind.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The 21-year-old man shed his shirt and sneakers in the hospital’s emergency room and fled while still in handcuffs at about 8:30 am, according to the NYPD. Officers searched the area around the hospital, as well as Brownsville and neighboring East Flatbush without success.

Information on when and why the man was taken into custody was not yet available.

police search for escaped man at brookdale university hospital
Officers searched Brownsville and East Flatbush for a man who escaped NYPD custody at Brownsville University Hospital on the morning of January 12. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Brookdale, one of three hospitals in the borough owned by One Brooklyn Health Services, has been significantly understaffed and slammed with patients as a result of the surge in coronavirus cases brought on by the Omicron variant. Only one bed was available in the entire facility as of Tuesday, according to state data.

