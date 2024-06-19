A slice of the Big Apple: Students from Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan face off in friendly culinary competition

Kids got their cook on in a recent culinary competition, which pitted students from schools across Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan against each other for a friendly bout that showcased their skills and creativity.

Participants from various schools — including P.S. 109, P.S. 308 Clara Cardwell, P.S. 262 Elementary School and M.S. K266 Park Place Community Middle School in Brooklyn — went head-to-head in Global Kids’ Teen Battle Chef program, which culminated in the cooking competition on June 6.

The grand finale was held at Careers in Sports High School in the Bronx, and saw young chefs from across the Big Apple prepare four-course meals for a panel of esteemed judges.

The standout performance of the competition came from Queens-based Q300 Middle School, which was crowned “Global Kids Master Chef.” The students from Q300 impressed the judges with their innovative dishes and teamwork, earning medals and a trophy to commemorate their achievement.

The Teen Battle Chef program is a year-long educational initiative spearheaded by Global Kids, a nonprofit educational organization that works to ensure that youth from underserved areas have the knowledge, skills, experiences and values they need to succeed. The yearly culinary program gives students the opportunity to learn about different cultures, the importance of healthy eating, and essential cooking techniques.

Other participating schools included M.S. 224 Manhattan East and Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School.