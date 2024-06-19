Quantcast
This is a cartoon version of a woman falling with a test paper that says "F."

Kids & Education

A slice of the Big Apple: Students from Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan face off in friendly culinary competition

By Posted on
2024-06-06_R5C_5148_global-kids-chef-challenge (1)
Queens-based Q300 Middle School took home the gold at the Global Kids’ Teen Battle Chef program grand finale on June 6. The cooking competition saw students from across Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan fight for the top spot.
Photo courtesy of Global Kids

Kids got their cook on in a recent culinary competition, which pitted students from schools across Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan against each other for a friendly bout that showcased their skills and creativity.

Participants from various schools — including P.S. 109, P.S. 308 Clara Cardwell, P.S. 262 Elementary School and M.S. K266 Park Place Community Middle School in Brooklyn — went head-to-head in Global Kids’ Teen Battle Chef program, which culminated in the cooking competition on June 6.

The grand finale was held at Careers in Sports High School in the Bronx, and saw young chefs from across the Big Apple prepare four-course meals for a panel of esteemed judges.

The standout performance of the competition came from Queens-based Q300 Middle School, which was crowned “Global Kids Master Chef.” The students from Q300 impressed the judges with their innovative dishes and teamwork, earning medals and a trophy to commemorate their achievement.

The Teen Battle Chef program is a year-long educational initiative spearheaded by Global Kids, a nonprofit educational organization that works to ensure that youth from underserved areas have the knowledge, skills, experiences and values they need to succeed. The yearly culinary program gives students the opportunity to learn about different cultures, the importance of healthy eating, and essential cooking techniques.

Other participating schools included M.S. 224 Manhattan East and Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School.

About the Author

Meaghan McGoldrick O’Neil

As editor-in-chief of Brooklyn Paper, Meaghan leads a team of stellar reporters. Her gig here rounds out a decade in local news, with bylines in the Home Reporter, Brooklyn Spectator, and Brooklyn Eagle. She also briefly served as editor of Schneps Media sister paper amNewYork Metro. She enjoys boxed wine, befriending bodega cats and chasing a good story.

Related Articles

More from Around New York