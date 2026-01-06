Dan Goldman officially launches congressional re-election bid, backed by Hochul and Jeffries

Incumbent Congress member Dan Goldman officially launched his 2026 re-election campaign on Tuesday, preparing to face off against primary challenger Brad Lander in NY-10.

A former prosecutor who headed the first impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump in 2019, Goldman centered his campaign — which he launched on the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection — around his ability to fight back against Trump in the coming years.

“Five years ago, Donald Trump’s mob of extremists launched an attack on our democracy to overthrow an election in an effort to install a wannabe dictator in office. Today, that threat to our core values has become existential, and we need principled, experienced leaders who not only fight but know how to win,” he said in a statement.

In a press release, Goldman said his experience would be “critical” to holding the Trump administration accountable if Democrats win back the majority in Congress next year.

The congressmember, seeking his third term, touted bills he introduced in 2025 to ban ICE agents from wearing masks while making arrests and to bar federal agents from arresting immigrants attending legally-mandated hearings at immigration court. Goldman has also pushed for his congressional right to enter and inspect facilities where ICE detainees are being kept, and was forcibly shut out of such facilities several times last year.

In his campaign launch video, Goldman said he also wants to “go on offense,” by taxing billionaires to pay for universal childcare, Medicare for All, and the Green New Deal.

Goldman, an heir to the Levi-Strauss fortune, spent ten years as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York before becoming a senior advisor and director of investigations on the House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee.

He won a narrow victory in the 2022 Democratic primary in NY-10, and has gained national recognition for his criticism of Trump and progressive voting record.

But he has begun to face criticism in his largely left-leaning district — which includes all of lower Manhattan below 18th Street and parts of Dumbo, Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill, Gowanus, the Columbia Waterfront District, Boerum Hill, Red Hook, Prospect Heights, Park Slope, Sunset Park, Borough Park and Bay Ridge — over his support for Israel.

Though Goldman has condemned the actions of Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu and voiced his support for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid in Gaza, he has supported sending weapons and aid to Israel and pushed back on assertions that Israel may have committed a genocide or war crimes in Gaza.

That was where Lander came in. After a failed mayoral bid, the former Comptroller — whose term ended on Dec. 31, 2025 — launched his congressional campaign last month. At least two other progressives, Council Member Alexa Avilés and former Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou, opted not to join the primary in an effort to support Lander’s candidacy.

Lander took aim at Goldman in his campaign video, declaring he was running for Congress “because the challenges we face can’t be solved with strongly-worded letter or high-dollar fundraisers,” or “by doing AIPAC’s bidding.”

A self-described liberal Zionist, Lander has spoken out about Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, criticized the war in Gaza, and supported a permanent ceasefire.

The former comptroller, who served eight years as Council Member in District 39 — which includes many of the neighborhoods that make up NY-10 — says on his campaign website that he believes in “Bridges, not Bombs,” and would work to rebuild USAID and “push back against an imperial presidency.”

He also says he will “fight rapidly-advancing authoritarianism,” citing his arrest by federal agents at 26 Federal Plaza earlier this year and subsequent promise to take the federal government to court.

Closer to home, Lander says he would bring housing experience to Washington to protect tenants, end homelessness and build more affordable housing in New York City; and support workers’ rights and Medicare for all.

Lander has been endorsed by progressives like Mayor Zohran Mamdani, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and the Working Families Party.

But Goldman immediately earned the endorsements of Gov. Kathy Hochul and congressional leaders including fellow Brooklynite and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“New Yorkers need experienced fighters in Washington who know how to stand up to abuse of power,” Hochul said in a statement. “Dan Goldman is exactly that kind of leader, taking on Donald Trump directly and fighting every day for our state, our democracy, and his district. I’m proud to endorse Dan for re-election and look forward to continuing our work together.”

In a joint statement, Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said Goldman had been a “leader” in the Democratic caucus, and that his experience leading Trump’s first impeachment proceedings had proved “invaluable in pushing back against the extremist agenda of House Republicans.”

“His unique investigative ability will be critical to the work of the House Judiciary Committee in the next Congress,” they said. “Rep. Goldman’s strong leadership skills are needed in Washington as we protect our democracy and defend the rule of law. We look forward to working closely together with him in the years to come.”

Before their opposing campaigns, Goldman and Lander had worked together to demand accountability and action against illegal actions by ICE agents.

The Primary Election for the 2026 midterms in New York will take place on June 23, 2026.

The NY-10 race will not be the only one to watch — candidates are lining up to replace outgoing congress members Nydia Velázquez and Jerry Nadler in NY-7 and NY-12, respectively, in what’s expected to be a heated Democratic primary season.