Gov. Hochul meets with Little Haiti locals during neighborhood check-in

Gov. Kathy Hochul meets with Brooklynites during a recent visit to Little Haiti in East Flatbush.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

During a recent visit to Brooklyn, Gov. Kathy Hochul met with local residents and business owners after announcing new measures to strengthen voter registration integrity across New York State.

After the announcement, Hochul strolled through the vibrant Little Haiti neighborhood, chatting with small business owners, posing for photos with locals, and greeting drivers, underscoring her commitment to connecting with constituents.

Hochul also took some time to pose near the Newkirk Avenue-Little Haiti subway station, which was renamed in 2021 to honor the large Haitian community it serves.

“Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood is home to one of the largest Haitian communities in the nation,” Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Today, I visited some of Little Haiti’s small businesses with [Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn] — and ate some of the best food in the city!”

Brooklyn’s Little Haiti, a vibrant cultural enclave nestled in the Flatbush neighborhood, traces its roots to the 1960s and 1970s, when Haitian immigrants began settling in the area. The neighborhood has evolved over the years into a cultural hub, preserving and celebrating Haitian heritage through food, art, music and more.

Designated Little Haiti in 2018, the area honors the contributions of Haitian-Americans to New York City, with landmarks such as the Toussaint Louverture Boulevard and Little Haiti Cultural Center.

The governor’s visit coincided with her announcement of new initiatives to combat misinformation, voter intimidation and illegal registration practices.

Earlier Monday at the Flatbush YMCA, the governor emphasized her administration’s commitment to ensuring fair and transparent elections, highlighting the need for secure and accessible voting systems. The initiative, which includes updated registration procedures and increased verification methods, is part of a broader effort to modernize New York’s electoral process and boost public confidence in the system.

The governor also highlighted a partnership with Attorney General Letitia James to offer resources aimed at protecting voter rights amid growing concerns over AI-generated misinformation and deepfakes on social media.

She wrapped her visit by urging community members to stay vigilant and informed, noting that support is available through the newly established Election Protection Hotline.