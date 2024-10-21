‘I own this block’: Bushwick man sentenced for vicious Greenpoint slashing and assault

Michael Ruiz, 46, was sentenced last week to three-and-a-half years in prison and three years of post-release supervision for the violent assault that left two men injured.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Bushwick man will serve over three years in prison for slashing a stranger and assaulting a bystander who tried to intervene during a 2022 street attack in Greenpoint, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office announced Friday.

On Oct. 18, Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Laura Johnson sentenced Michael Ruiz, 46, to three-and-a-half years behind bars and three years of post-release supervision for the violent assault that left two men injured.

At around 2:15 a.m. on June 28, 2022, Ruiz confronted a 39-year-old man who was talking on the phone outside his Berry Street apartment, telling him, “I own this block,” and threatening to kill him.

Ruiz retrieved a knife from his vehicle and continued to threaten the victim. When a passerby attempted to intervene, Ruiz punched the good Samaritan in the face, according to trial evidence.

He then knocked the 39-year-old to the ground, kicking him repeatedly before slashing him across the arm with the knife. The victim suffered a fractured orbital bone, a laceration under his eye, and a cut on his arm that required about 15 stitches.

Police arrested Ruiz two months later, and on Aug. 19, 2024, a jury convicted him of second-degree assault and third-degree attempted assault.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said the sentence holds Ruiz accountable for the “random and vicious assault,” although prosecutors had sought a five-year prison term.

“Keeping the people of Brooklyn safe is my highest priority, and violent offenders such as this defendant will face serious consequences,” Gonzalez said.