Gunman kills man in Canarsie, cops searching for suspect

Police are searching for the gunman who killed a man in Canarsie on Monday afternoon.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call at around 4:13 p.m., and rushed to the scene at 9502 Avenue L near E. 95th Street.

When they arrived, cops found the bloodied 24-year-old victim on the sidewalk outside a bodega with two gunshot wounds to his torso.

Paramedics rushed the injured man to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where doctors later pronounced him dead, according to police.

Cops could not locate the shooter, and have not yet provided a description of the suspects.

The incident occurred in while the sun was still shining, and just one block away from Canarsie High School, around the time that students were being let out for the day.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Gun violence has declined in the Five Boroughs this year, compared to last — as there were 292 shooting victims between Jan. 1 and April 9, when the most recent NYPD data is available, compared with 359 over the same timeframe last year.

In the 69th police precinct, where Monday’s shooting occurred, there had been just five victims of gun violence during that time.

