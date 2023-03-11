Gunman shoots three people in East Flatbush in broad daylight

A gunman shot three people in East Flatbush on Saturday afternoon.

According to police the perp opened fire at 491 E. 45 Street at around 1:45 p.m., just a half a block away from Holy Cross Cemetery in broad daylight.

First responders arrived on the scene and found three adult gunshot victims — a female who was shot in the chest, a male who was shot in the upper body, and another man who took a bullet in his foot.

Paramedics rushed all three victims to local hospitals, where the female and one of the males are in critical condition. The man who sustained a gunshot to his foot is in stable condition, according to police.

Police have not yet determined a motive in the case. No arrests have been made in this case, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Citywide, between Jan. 1 and March 5, when the most recent NYPD data is available, there had been 179 victims of gun violence in the Five Boroughs — down from 208 over the same timeframe last year.

Six of those victims this year had been shot in the 67th Police Precinct, where Saturday’s bloody incident occurred.

This is a developing story, check back here for the latest updates.

