Gunman shoots three people in East Flatbush in broad daylight

Police canvas the scene at 491 E. 45 Street in East Flatbush.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A gunman shot three people in East Flatbush on Saturday afternoon. 

According to police the perp opened fire at 491 E. 45 Street at around 1:45 p.m., just a half a block away from Holy Cross Cemetery in broad daylight.  

First responders arrived on the scene and found three adult gunshot victims — a female who was shot in the chest, a male who was shot in the upper body, and another man who took a bullet in his foot. 

Cops gather after the East Flatbush shooting that left three people injured.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Paramedics rushed all three victims to local hospitals, where the female and one of the males are in critical condition. The man who sustained a gunshot to his foot is in stable condition, according to police. 

Police have not yet determined a motive in the case. No arrests have been made in this case, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

The shooting occurred just a half a block from Holy Cross Cemetery in broad daylight.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Citywide, between Jan. 1 and March 5, when the most recent NYPD data is available, there had been 179 victims of gun violence in the Five Boroughs — down from 208 over the same timeframe last year. 

Six of those victims this year had been shot in the 67th Police Precinct, where Saturday’s bloody incident occurred. 

This is a developing story, check back here for the latest updates. 

For more coverage of Flatbush, head to BrooklynPaper.com.

