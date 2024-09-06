Brooklyn artist Haley Cubell brings vibrant ‘Refractions’ exhibit to the Garment District

Brooklyn-based artist Haley Cubell’s ‘Refractions,’ a series of six colored pencil drawings exploring the interplay of light and texture, is on display at the Kaufman Arcade building through Sept. 15.

For the past 18 years, the Garment District Alliance has provided artists with the opportunity to showcase their work in unique locations through free, public installations.

As a nonprofit, the group aims to highlight the vibrancy and creativity of the community while continuously supporting the quality of life in the Garment District.

Its latest exhibit features Brooklyn-based artist Haley Cubell’s “Refractions,” a series of six colored pencil drawings that reflect the interplay of light, combining elements of “calm, peaceful tranquility and excitement at the same time.”

“Haley’s ability to transform the interplay of light and texture into captivating, chromatic art is truly inspiring and brings a unique perspective to our public art space,” said Barbara A. Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance. “We’re pleased to feature her vibrant works and encourage everyone to visit and experience their beauty through the fall.”

Cubell said the creation of Refractions gave her a new kind of creative freedom, allowing her to explore her “abstract roots, and play around with color, texture, and movement.” She used colored lights, glass panels, and her camera to capture her “awe for the universe, beauty, color, and texture.”

Through her work, Cubell urges viewers to take a step back and reflect on the potential for beauty in what is often considered dull or lackluster. The vibrancy and harsh elements in her pieces offer a new lens through which to view New York City.

“Refractions” is on display inside the Kaufman Arcade building at 139 W. 35th St. in Manhattan and is accessible to the public through Sept. 15.