Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at Red Hook tow pound

The New York City Fire Department is battling a three-alarm blaze on the Red Hook waterfront.

The fire broke at a New York City Police Department tow pound at 700 Columbia St. just after 10:30 a.m., according to the FDNY. Flames quickly engulfed the building, sending black plumes of smoke into the air as the fire went from two to three-alarm. More than 100 firefighters are on the scene, and no injuries have been reported, per the NYPD.

Local Councilmember Alexa Avilés took to Twitter to report that everyone had been safely evacuated from the building.

Massive fire at the NYPD’s evidence facility in Red Hook https://t.co/n49FYcYOWk pic.twitter.com/gHNznQq5Xo — myles miller (@MylesMill) December 13, 2022

According to police sources, the a car in the impound lot caught fire, and the blaze quickly spread to other vehicles. The blaze has been mostly contained to the lot, and no criminal activity is suspected. The large waterfront building also contains a uniform wholesale business and a transmission manufacturer.

This is a developing story — check back for updates throughout the day.