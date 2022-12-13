Quantcast

Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at Red Hook tow pound

smoke from red hook tow pound fire
More than 100 firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at a waterfront Red Hook facility, according to the FDNY.
Photo courtesy Councilmember Alexa Avilés/Twitter

The New York City Fire Department is battling a three-alarm blaze on the Red Hook waterfront.

smoke from red hook tow pound blaze
Large plumes of smoke from the three-alarm fire were visible from Bay Ridge. Photo courtesy Laura Maguire

The fire broke at a New York City Police Department tow pound at 700 Columbia St. just after 10:30 a.m., according to the FDNY. Flames quickly engulfed the building, sending black plumes of smoke into the air as the fire went from two to three-alarm. More than 100 firefighters are on the scene, and no injuries have been reported, per the NYPD. 

Local Councilmember Alexa Avilés took to Twitter to report that everyone had been safely evacuated from the building.

According to police sources, the a car in the impound lot caught fire, and the blaze quickly spread to other vehicles. The blaze has been mostly contained to the lot, and no criminal activity is suspected. The large waterfront building also contains a uniform wholesale business and a transmission manufacturer. 

This is a developing story — check back for updates throughout the day. 

