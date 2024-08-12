Taking back control of the mind: Hypnotherapist Glenn Rottmann

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

There’s one popular phenomenon that is helping people do more than just feel sleepy, very, very sleepy.

Using guided hypnosis and deep meditation, Hypnotherapist Glenn Rottmann has taken the internet by storm. Assisting celebrities and everyday people in everything from overcoming fears to breaking bad habits to life advice, Rottman is turning hypnotherapy from a party trick to a self-care routine.

“Learning how to hypnotize someone is relatively easy, it’s what you do with them when they are hypnotized that makes the difference. It’s a combination of therapy and coaching.”

Rottman describes a typical session as “guiding you into a meditative state and using different techniques of visualizing emotions and thoughts to create the change that we want to create.” When in that meditative state, people tend to become very suggestible. Rottman tests this by describing how cold the room is and then watching his patients shiver. When in this impressionable state, Rottman is able to make suggestions such as “you hate the taste of cigarettes” or “it’s time to let go of that trauma” to his patients. He calls this the moment when the phenomenon of hypnotherapy takes root.

Rottmann’s work requires one or several sessions depending on the intention. He also tapes some sessions so they can be revisited for reinforcement throughout their journey. Rottmann still practices his original street and entertainment hypnosis sessions, but now on stage and with celebrities.

One iconic session that Rottmann has had includes convincing Rhett and Link of the YouTube series Good Mythical Morning to like tomatoes and cats. He has even hypnotized television stars like Josh Peck, Emma Chamberlain, and SNL’s Chris Kattan. Rottmann records and posts a majority of his celebrity sessions and advice videos to his YouTube channel. He is extremely proud of his no-cost YouTube videos, “Anybody can work with me at any income level,” expressed Rottmann who has posted over 200 videos on countless topics surrounding hypnotherapy and self-help.

“For me, I just knew that I needed to do something a little more in life,” explained Rottman, who was an “extremely successful,” yet unfulfilled, sales manager before he turned to hypnotherapy. While involved in several meditation courses and classes throughout his life, there was always one goal in the back of Rottman’s mind: “Being a creator in a community of change.”

Rottman shared one of his favorite success stories in overcoming fear of pain and memories: “I was working with this pro basketball player… he tore his knee and he recovered. But because of that, a lot of fear… he has a memory of that pain and he was failing. We did a session and he was able to release and let go of that fear, and he’s a killer on the court now. These are the fun stories.”

Rottmann’s clients’ results are very real, regardless of the skepticism surrounding hypnotherapy. “There’s a lot of misconceptions. The part that’s very frustrating for me is that they don’t see the person that just left their house for the first time in five years alone. They don’t see the person that never smoked again. They don’t see the person that just let go of crippling childhood trauma and now their life is free…”

For more information on Glenn Rottmann, his experiences and journey as a hypnotherapist and his new online hypnotherapy platform The Hypno Vault, visit his website.