Loud and proud: Where to celebrate Pride Month in Brooklyn

Pride Month is well underway, and while Manhattan’s big Pride events aren’t until the end of the month, this weekend is the big one in Brooklyn as the borough celebrates its annual Pride Festival and Twilight Parade. But the fun doesn’t stop there — you can party, celebrate, learn, and find community at events all over Brooklyn all month long.

Here’s a guide to just some of those events, in chronological order:

Brooklyn Pride is an all-day, family-friendly celebration with something for everyone — starting with an LGBTQIA+ run/walk in Prospect Park at 10 a.m. Then, at 11 a.m., the Pride Multicultural Festival begins on 5th Avenue between Union and 9th streets. The entire avenue will be filled with vendors, food, and activities — including a Family Fun Zone — until 5 p.m.

At the heart of the festival is the main stage at the Old Stone House, where you can find live music, drag performances, and more from 12-6 p.m. — all totally free.

The day ends with the beloved Pride Twilight Parade. This glittering, colorful parade is full of locals and organizations celebrating their Pride and showing love and support for Brooklyn’s queer community. Be sure to get there early, because the sidewalks are bound to be packed with people celebrating Pride! The Twilight Parade kicks off at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Place at 7:30 p.m., and continues down to 8th Street.

June 8. Free. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Event times and locations vary.

The Big Summer Get Down is back at Brooklyn Bridge Park, starting with the family-friendly Big Summer Pride Twirl on June 8. Celebrate Pride with the art collective Papi Juice, DJ sets by Venus X and Kia, and a performance by Essa Noche. Kinky Taco will be serving up delicious eats, with beer and wine for those 21+. Dance, twirl, and celebrate Pride with a beautiful view of the Manhattan skyline!

June 8. 4-9 p.m. Free, RSVP in advance. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 3 Plaza, 334 Furman St. in Dumbo.

Head to the Brooklyn Museum to celebrate Pride with Funky Reggae House Party, a Brooklyn-based collective that amplifies queer and trans West Indian community. Inspired by the traditions of their homeland, Trinidad, Funky Reggae House Party will put on a host of dynamic live performances, including DJ sets and appearances by musicians Krys X, Cakey Koutour, and Alex Mali.

Aunts et Uncles will be there serving up drinks and island-inspired bites, and tickets include after-hours access to the exhibit “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.”

June 8. 7 p.m.-midnight. $15+. The Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway in Prospect Heights.

Is there anywhere better than to celebrate Pride than in Coney Island? Nancy Nogood is back for another raucous celebration with drag kings and queens from all over New York City. With performers including Tuna Melt, Mx. Ology, Reina Nobuena, and, of course, Nancy Nogood herself, you’re in for an evening of laughs, drama, and excellent drag.

June 14. 9 p.m. $20. Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Ave. in Coney Island.

This Pride celebration was created specially for Brooklynites ages 13-21! The day is jam-packed with events — including performances by young artists (sign-ups are still open, for any young Brooklynites interested in taking the stage,) arts and crafts, giveaways, and live music all day! Youngsters can also strike a pose in the photo booth, get competitive with some carnival games, and enjoy delicious snacks and (kid-friendly) beverages.

June 15. 12-5 p.m. Free, RSVP in advance. 4th Street near 5th Avenue next to the JJ Byrne Playground in Park Slope.

What was once a tiny outdoor fair has grown into a small-scale convention right here in Crown Heights! The Brooklyn Comic Pride Fair is a great way to meet queer artists and cartoonists and pick up some new comic books and art from marginalized vices! The fair even includes art and comics-related panels with local artists and writers. Masks are mandatory, as the Brooklyn Comic Pride Fair was started as a way for immunocompromised artists to attend conventions safely.

The Fair is followed by the annual (Un)Masked Ball at Anyone Comics, with drinks, drag performances, trivia, and burlesque.

June 15. 12-7 p.m. Free. Brooklyn Pride Center, 1561 Bedford Ave. in Crown Heights.

Are you ready to pick out some new duds that fit your identity? Do you have a stockpile of old clothes that don’t quite suit you anymore? Celebrate Pride at the Bay Ridge Library’s Gender-Affirming Clothing Swap, where you can donate old clothes in good condition and pick out some free new items for yourself! All clothing is free, but donations are limited to five items per person, and donations will be accepted all month until the event itself. The clothing swap is for Brooklynites ages 18+.

June 15. 2-4 p.m. Free. Bay Ridge Library, 7723 Ridge Blvd. in Bay Ridge.

At this intergenerational event, older Brooklynites are invited to express themselves and their Pride through paint and other activities in a safe and supportive space. Meet other members of the community, foster your creativity, and even enjoy some personal and professional development through a range of activities. Or, if you prefer, just relax and mingle!

June 24. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Brooklyn Pride Center, 1360 Fulton St. in Bed-Stuy.

This special edition burlesque show isn’t just for experienced performers — aspiring burlesque dancers of all experience levels are welcome to try their hand at the art – with a supportive audience, of course! Head to House of Yes! to cheer on first-timers and emerging artists as they shimmy out of their clothes and bust out some burlesque moves, and enjoy some special surprise performers. Are you interested in trying it out yourself? Just email takeitoff(@)houseofyes(.)org with your performance pitch!

Be warned — audience participation is encouraged, and participants should come ready to tip!

June 20. 7-10 p.m. Free. House of Yes!, 2 Wyckoff Ave. in Bushwick.

The Brooklyn Museum hosts this Drag Story Hour every month – but it’s especially relevant during Pride Month! Head over to Crown Heights with your little ones for a storytime that celebrates the uniqueness of all kids and all families. Drag Story Hour NYC is dedicated to celebrating gender diversity and differences of all kinds to help kids gain empathy and build confidence — all while having a great time!

June 27. 3-4 p.m. Free. The Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. in Crown Heights.

Hosted by Mal from Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” Queer Garden bills itself as the ultimate party for queer women and the whole LGBTQIA+ community celebrating Pride weekend in New York City! From 2-10 p.m. BK Backyard bar will be busting with live music, DJs, delicious food and drinks, and hundreds of attendees! Wrap up Pride month in style.

June 30. 2-10 p.m. $45+. Bk Backyard Bar, 86 North 11th St. in Williamsburg.