Man assaults MTA employee with chemical spray: Cops

A scofflaw assaulted an MTA employee with a chemical spray inside a C train late last month, leaving the female victim hospitalized.

According to police, the male suspect approached the train employee at Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Avenue subway station on Jan. 26 at 11:10 p.m. while she was working inside the conductor’s car on the southbound train, and sprayed a substance into her eyes.

The suspect then ran off before police could arrive.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after, and rushed the 43-year-old victim, who was suffering irritation to her eyes and face, to Brookdale hospital in stable condition.

Investigators described the male suspect as someone with a dark complexion and a medium build.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.