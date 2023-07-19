Quantcast
Police & Fire

Man shot in chest on Cypress Hills street: Cops

cypress hills shooting
A 20-year-old was shot in the chest on the street in Cypress Hills on Wednesday.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A man was shot in the chest at a Cypress Hills intersection on Wednesday afternoon, police reported.

The 20-year-old victim is reportedly in stable condition as police search for the suspect.

Police found the victim injured but responsive at the corner of Richmond and Fulton streets near a physical therapy clinic after receiving reports of a shooting at 1:55 p.m. 

An NYPD spox said the unidentified shooter opened fire on the man, striking him in the chest, before fleeing the scene northbound along Richmond Street on a bicycle.

cop taping cypress hills crime scene
Police said the shooter fled the scene on a bicycle, and is still at large.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

 

The perpetrator is still at large, and the investigation remains ongoing, the spox added.

Reported shootings are slightly down in the 75th Precinct, where Wednesday’s incident occurred, according to New York City Police Department data.

There have been 35 reported shootings year-to-date as of July 16, when the most recent data is available, compared to 46 during the same timeframe last year in the 75th Precinct, which includes Cypress Hills and East New York.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

