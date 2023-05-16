Man shot in Crown Heights early Tuesday morning

Police case the scene of the shooting in Crown Heights.

A gunman shot a victim in Crown Heights on Tuesday morning, marking the latest incident of gun-violence in the area.

According to witnesses on the scene, the shooter fired several bullets near Kingston and St. Marks avenues at around 7:15 a.m., striking the man in the back.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they saw the bloodied victim lying on the ground with at least one gunshot wound, and rushed him to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police did not find the suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Between New Year’s Day and May 7, when the most recent NYPD data is available, the 77th Police Precinct, where Tuesday’s shooting occurred, has seen 66 shooting incidents, and 78 victims of gun violence.

That makes the precinct, which runs from Grand Army Plaza to Ralph Avenue, a particularly bloody one.

Citywide, there have been 314 shooting incidents, and 374 victims of guns through that timeframe.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

