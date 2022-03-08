Man shot in torso at East New York home expected to survive

An East New York man is counting his blessings after apparently surviving a shot to the stomach, according to police.

Cops responded to a 911 call at around 1:20 pm from 656 Miller Ave. in the neighborhood’s New Lots section, and upon arrival found a man who had been shot in the torso. The man was taken to Brookdale Hospital by EMS and is expected to survive.

Police have not identified any suspects as of yet, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

A neighbor told Brooklyn Paper that the house had been a “problem” for a long time and was surprised an incident like Monday’s hadn’t occurred sooner.

“I am not at all surprised that this happened,” said a woman who lived a few houses down on the other side of the street, who declined to give her name. “That is the problem house on the block. The cops should post up in front of their house.”

Mayor Eric Adams has made combatting gun violence and other violent crime the linchpin of his mayoralty so far, releasing a “blueprint” to end gun violence whose tenets include the restoration of controversial anti-crime units in numerous precincts, including several in Brooklyn, as well as calls to weaken state-level criminal justice laws like bail reform and discovery reform.

The most recent NYPD data shows murders and shootings slightly down in Brooklyn in the first two months of 2022: there have been 19 murders in Kings County as of Feb. 27, according to NYPD Compstat, compared to 20 last year, and 48 shooting incidents compared to 51 at this point in 2021. Brooklyn North, where the Tuesday incident took place — specifically the 75th Precinct — has seen a slight decrease in murders and shootings compared to last year, while the Brooklyn South patrol area has seen a slight uptick.

Unlike Brooklyn, the rest of the city has seen either stagnant or increased shooting numbers: the NYPD has recorded 62 murders in the Big Apple so far this year, the same number as at this point in 2021, but shooting incidents have increased to 172, up from 150 last year.