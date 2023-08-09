Quantcast
Man stabbed with ‘unknown object’ in Flatlands: NYPD

police on scene of stabbing in flatlands
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Flatlands on Wednesday morning.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A man was assaulted and stabbed in Flatlands on Wednesday morning.

Police said an unknown assailant stabbed a man in the left leg with an unknown object on East 54th Street at about 9:23 a.m. 

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Cops did not release details about the man’s age or identity.   

NYPD is looking for the man responsible for stabbing another male near E. 54th St.
Cops are still searching for the assailant.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

An NYPD spox said the slasher is described as a male wearing an orange jacket and orange hat. He allegedly ran south down East 54th Street toward Avenue H. 

No arrests have been made, and a police investigation is ongoing. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details. 

