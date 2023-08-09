Man stabbed with ‘unknown object’ in Flatlands: NYPD

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Flatlands on Wednesday morning.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man was assaulted and stabbed in Flatlands on Wednesday morning.

Police said an unknown assailant stabbed a man in the left leg with an unknown object on East 54th Street at about 9:23 a.m.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Cops did not release details about the man’s age or identity.

An NYPD spox said the slasher is described as a male wearing an orange jacket and orange hat. He allegedly ran south down East 54th Street toward Avenue H.

No arrests have been made, and a police investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.