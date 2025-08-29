Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner outline security measures for J’Ouvert and West Indian American Day Parade

Caribbean Americans celebrated their culture as they paraded up Eastern Parkway at the West Indian Day Parade. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

At a press conference at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch outlined the NYPD’s security measures for one of the city’s largest annual events, J’Ouvert and the West Indian American Day Parade on Aug. 29.

The vibrant traditions draw hundreds of thousands of spectators every year. While Adams and Tisch announced that, at this time, there were no known specific, credible threats to the J’Ouvert Festival or the West Indian American Day Parade, both emphasized that thousands of NYPD officers would be out in full force to ensure “safe, secure, and peaceful celebrations.”

“There is nothing like Carnival,” Adams said. “We’re excited about the music, the energy, the fashion, and fun that is associated with it. And this community knows how to throw on a great party, and we want to make sure that everyone can enjoy it in a very safe way.”

“This will be the largest police deployment of the year, even bigger than our deployments for New Year’s Eve in Times Square, even bigger than our deployments for July 4,” Tisch noted.

Spectator access to J’Ouvert, the pre-dawn celebration marking the start of Carnival, will begin at 2 a.m. — four hours before the event kicks off at 6 a.m.

Tisch announced that there will be 13 security checkpoints along Empire Boulevard and Nostrand Avenue, where all spectators will be screened with handheld metal detectors by NYPD personnel before entering the viewing areas. Street closures in the area will begin at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31, and will remain in effect until 11 a.m. on Monday.

Flatbush Avenue will be closed from Grand Army Plaza to Empire Boulevard. Empire will be closed from Flatbush across to Nostrand; Nostrand Avenue will be closed from Empire Boulevard down to Rutland Road.

Some of the security measures for the West Indian American Day Parade, which kicks off at 11 a.m. at Rochester Avenue and Eastern Parkway, include the NYPD’s Emergency Services, Counterterrorism, Bomb Squad, canine units, and field intelligence officers. Additionally, helicopters and drones will surveil the parade route, assisting NYPD officers on the ground. The Joint Operations Center will monitor fixed and mobile cameras along the route and surrounding areas, while intelligence teams will monitor social media for potential threats.