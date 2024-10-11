A sight to behold! Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opens at Brooklyn’s Industry City

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Art lovers and history enthusiasts rejoice!

A new exhibit replicating Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel debuted Friday at Industry City, bringing the renowned beauty of the Italian artist’s artwork to New York City. The highly anticipated immersive showcase will be open to the public through Jan. 5

Following a successful tour through London, Shanghai, Toronto and Vienna, the exhibit promises a unique viewing experience, showcasing full-scale reproductions of the acclaimed frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel.

Utilizing exclusively licensed images from Bridgeman Images, one of the world’s leading providers of fine art imagery, the art display offers an up-close look at every detail of Michelangelo’s artistry — capturing the vibrancy and intricacy of 34 of his works.

“This exhibition is like a sanctuary that transports you to a completely different world,” Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Global Touring, the exhibition’s producer, said in a statement. “When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, we were rushed through the experience. Our New York exhibition allows visitors to enjoy these masterpieces life-sized and up-close at their own pace — an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”

According to Jim Somoza, managing director at Industry City, the venue at 900 Third Ave. serves as the perfect backdrop for this innovative replication of Michelangelo’s works.

“The IC community blends traditional craftsmen, cutting-edge artists, and tech innovators,” Somoza said. “This exhibition aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering exciting and accessible art experiences to New Yorkers.”

Guests can elevate their experience by downloading Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel App, which offers free audio-guided tours in multiple languages and curated insights into masterpieces ranging from “The Creation of Adam” to “The Last Judgment.”

Exhibit doors will be open from Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with extended hours on Fridays until 8 p.m. Tickets are listed online between $22 and $26, with discounts available for seniors, children, students, and military personnel.