Motorcycle rider hit and killed in Clinton Hill

Jada Camille
motorcycle in crosswalk with caution tape after a motorcycle rider was hit and killed
A motorcycle rider was hit and killed while riding in Clinton Hill on Wednesday.
Lloyd Mitchell

A motorcycle rider in his late 20s was hit and killed by a driver while riding through Clinton Hill on June 1.

According to police sources, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Classon Avenue at around 1 p.m. and stopped at a red light at Clifton Place, where he was rear-ended by a vehicle and ejected from the bike. The car’s driver remained at the scene after the crash.

police investigating motorcycle crash after motorcycle rider killed
Police investigate the site of a deadly crash in Clinton Hill on Wednesday. A motorcyclist in his 20s was hit and killed as he sat at a red light on Classon Avenue. Lloyd Mitchell

The victim, whose identity has not been released by police, was then taken to Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Onlookers placed flowers on a curb beside the roped-off scene of the crash as police investigated the scene, where the victim’s motorcycle remained on its side in the crosswalk.

The car, a Toyota Venza with temporary New Jersey license plates, had significant damage to the front bumper, and was partway up the curb and grassy median in the hours after the crash. NYPD Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

police look at crumpled car hood after motorcycle rider killed
The driver of the car remained on the scene after the fatal crash in Clinton Hill. Lloyd Mitchell

That Clinton Hill intersection has been relatively quiet, with just two crashes resulting in two injuries since May 2016, according to Crashmapper, though Classon Avenue is the site of fairly regular crashes and injuries — just a block north, at the intersection of Lafayette Avenue, five people have been injured in four crashes in the last five years. At that same intersection, cyclist Lauren Davis was hit and killed as she pedaled left onto Lafayette Avenue in 2015. Her death led the city to install a bike lane on Classon Avenue.

Police have not yet released the identity of the motorcycle rider who was killed in a crash on Classon Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Lloyd Mitchell

A few blocks south, at the intersection of the busy Fulton Street, 20 people including 15 drivers, 2 pedestrians, and 3 cyclists have been injured in 13 crashes since 2016. 

