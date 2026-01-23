The New York Blood Center declared a blood emergency earlier this month after donations dropped nearly 40% below the level needed to meet hospital demand.

With National Blood Donor Month underway, New York’s blood supply is running dangerously low, prompting the New York Blood Center to declare an emergency and urge residents to roll up their sleeves.

January is National Blood Donor Month, established in 1970 by President Richard Nixon as an annual reminder of the lifesaving impact of routine blood donation nationwide.

This year’s observance comes amid a severe blood shortage. Earlier this month, the New York Blood Center (NYBC) declared a blood emergency. Driven by holiday disruptions, severe winter weather, canceled blood drives and widespread seasonal illnesses, blood donations have dropped nearly 40% below the level needed to meet hospital demand, leaving less than a two-day supply for more than 200 hospitals across the tri-state area.

At a Jan. 21 press conference at the New York Blood Center in Downtown Brooklyn, local lawmakers, hospital leaders, blood recipients and community partners highlighted the importance of blood donation and shared firsthand perspectives from hospitals and patients, urging New Yorkers to make blood donation a priority in the new year.

Jeannie Mascolino, vice president of blood operations at New York Blood Center, said National Blood Donor Month serves as a powerful reminder that the need for blood “didn’t take a holiday.”

“Each January, donations decline while patient needs remain steady, and that gap can put lives at risk. We’re incredibly grateful to our partners in city government and local community leaders for standing with us today amid a blood emergency and encouraging New Yorkers to make blood donation a priority in the new year,” Mascolino said.

In a statement, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, who was represented by his Deputy Borough President Kim Council at the event, urged fellow Brooklynites to donate blood, calling it “one of the most meaningful ways to show up for their neighbors in need.”

“As we fight to ensure that Brooklyn is the safest borough to have a baby, blood donation is especially important for the many women who rely on life-saving transfusions during pregnancy and childbirth,” the beep said. “This National Blood Donor Month, I want to express my immense gratitude to all who donate, and to the New York Blood Center for working tirelessly to ensure that lifesaving care is available to New Yorkers in every neighborhood.”

NYBC has served the tri-state area for more than 60 years and delivers 500,000 lifesaving blood products each year to more than 150 hospitals, emergency medical services and health care partners. New Yorkers can support NYBC’s mission by making blood donation a routine part of their lives and donating once each season in 2026. To make an appointment, donors can call 1-800-933-2566 or visit nybc.org.

Those unable to donate blood can still support NYBC’s mission by making financial contributions or volunteering.