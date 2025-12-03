New York Liberty hire Chris DeMarco as new head coach

The New York Liberty has chosen Chris DeMarco (left) as new head coach.

The New York Liberty have tapped NBA veteran Chris DeMarco as the team’s new head coach.

DeMarco joins the Liberty after 14 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, where worked as Director of Player Development and in scouting before being named assistant coach. During his tenure, he played a key role in the franchise’s rise to dominance, contributing to four NBA championship runs. DeMarco has also served as the head coach of the Bahamas Men’s National Team in 2019 and a featured coach at Basketball Without Borders America.

In a statement, Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb said, “After a thorough search, we could not be more thrilled to welcome Chris DeMarco as our head coach.”

“Throughout the process, our goal was clear: identify a leader who could elevate our culture, implement elite-level systems, and bring a modern vision for how to guide this franchise forward on the court,” he continued.

DeMarco said in a statement that he was “incredibly honored” and “proud to carry forward the standard the franchise has set.

“The chance to work with some of the greatest players in basketball, supported by an exceptional front office and ownership group, is the kind of opportunity every coach dreams of,” DeMarco said. “I can’t wait to get started — building on the winning foundation and culture that make the New York Liberty so special.”

The hire marks a significant move for the Liberty as they continue to build on recent postseason momentum after a championship run in 2024 and a 27-17 record in the 2025 season.

After falling short to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, the organization announced the firing of Sandy Brondello in September. Brondello was the winningest coach in franchise history, having led the team to its first and only championship win.

Liberty players have since voiced opinions on the new hire. Guard and All-Star Sabrina Ionescu reposted the announcement with the caption “LFG” on her Instagram story.

“Welcome to New York, the franchise and the city are lucky to have you. We’re ready to get after it,” Breanna Stewart said on Instagram.

“So happy to have you on board, can

’t wait for what’s next,” guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton also said on the platform.

The Liberty will host an introductory press conference for DeMarco on Dec. 10, followed by a visit to an all-girls youth clinic at the newly opened Brooklyn Basketball Training Center on Flatbush Avenue.