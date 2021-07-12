Officer shot with BB gun in Bedford-Stuyvesant: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A uniformed officer was shot with a BB gun in Bedford-Stuyvesant in a random attack on Sunday, July 11, according to police.

Cops say the officer was exiting his squad car on Gates Avenue near Monroe Street shortly before 7 pm when he was struck in the arm with a BB.

The officer was transported to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The shooting was the second incident in which a police officer was struck with a BB over the weekend in Brooklyn.

On Saturday, July 10, an NYPD officer was among a group of pedestrians sprayed with BBs in a random attack at around 5:40 pm on Mother Gatson Boulevard. No arrests have been made in that incident either.