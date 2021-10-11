One dead after being struck by drunk driver on Belt Parkway

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

One person is dead after being hit by an allegedly drunk driver on Belt Parkway early Monday morning.

Police said they were called to a crash on the westbound side of Shore Parkway near Erksine Street just after 1 am on Oct. 11, where a BMW i8 had rear-ended a Honda Pilot in the left lane. A police vehicle was stopped behind the two cars with its emergency lights on after the crash when Audrey Edmond, driving at “an apparent high rate of speed,” crashed her 2019 Nissan Rogue into the back of the police car and struck 35-year-old Peter Tse, the driver of the BMW, who had stepped out of his car.

The force of the collision sent Tse over the guardrail and into the eastbound lanes, police said. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Edmond on the scene on charges including vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

According to NYC Crash Mapper, there have been more than 100 car crashes and injuries on that stretch of the Belt Parkway since 2016. The NYPD reports that there were more than 3,000 vehicle crashes in Brooklyn last month, with “alcohol involvement” listed as a contributing factor to 65 of those incidents, more than double the number of alcohol-involved crashes in each of the other boroughs except for Queens, which had 48.