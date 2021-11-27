One injured, 25 displaced after Sunset Park fire

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

More than two dozen Brooklynites are without a home Saturday morning after a Sunset Park eatery and the apartments above it caught fire.

Fire Department officials said the two-alarm blaze broke out in the kitchen of Kulu Desserts, a bakery near the corner of Eighth Avenue and 62nd Street, just after 7:30 am on Nov. 27.

The inferno extended into the building’s apartments, raging up through the fourth floor.

Smoke eaters stretched and operated five hose lines to douse the fire, which took more than an hour to subdue. The blaze was deemed under control by fire officials at 9:10 am.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY, but searches for trapped civilians came up negative and no residents appeared to be hurt.

However, Red Cross is currently assisting at least 25 people who were displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.