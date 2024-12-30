Firefighters rescue one person, one canine companion from all-hands fire in Midwood

Firefighters rescued one person and one dog from a residential fire in Midwood on Monday morning.

Firefighters rescued one person and one canine companion from an all-hands apartment fire in Midwood on Monday morning.

The fire broke out on on the fourth floor at 1233 East 19th St. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, according to the FDNY. As firefighters searched the building, they discovered a semi-conscious person inside the apartment where the blaze had begun.

That person was swiftly rescued and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. One other tenant was injured, per the FDNY, but their injuries were also minor.

Firefighters also removed a pooch in peril, and brought the dog — who was in good spirits — down to the street, where it waited to reunite with its owner.

Roughly 60 firefighters from 12 units brought the fire under control just after 12 p.m. The FDNY’s fire marshal will work to determine the cause of the blaze.

It was not immediately clear how severely damaged the unit was, or if any residents had been displaced. Records show that the building has 20 open violations from the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, 12 of which have been issued since August 2024. Those violations include issues with broken windows and cabinets and missing carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.