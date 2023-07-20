Alleged gunman dead after triple shooting in Bed-Stuy, two others injured

One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

One person is dead and two are injured after a triple shooting in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Thursday morning.

Cops responded to reports of shots fired outside 762 Greene Ave., at 3:41 a.m. on July 20.

Officers from the 81st Precinct arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting, where they found an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her head and leg, and a 44-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and leg.

Cops also found a 50-year-old man lying unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head outside the Bed-Stuy home.

Emergency responders rushed the three victims to a local hospital, where the 50-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said both other victims are in stable condition at local hospitals. Cops said that it was still unclear what the motive for the shooting was, and that the investigation remains ongoing.

News12BK reports that the 50-year-old shot the man and woman before turning the gun on himself, and that the shooting allegedly stemmed from some sort of relationship quarrel.

The NYPD spox did not substantiate these claims but confirmed that a 9mm firearm was found close to the body of the 50-year-old man.

Year-to-date as of July 16, there were six shooting incidents in the 81st Precinct, where Thursday’s shooting occurred, according to NYPD data. That’s twelve less than last year, when the area had seen 18 shooting incidents in that time-frame.

This is a developing story, check back for details.