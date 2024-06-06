Quantcast
This is Brooklyn Paper's logo. It is a pigeon reading a newspaper.

News

Thousands gather in Crown Heights to mourn Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, global Jewish leader and community pioneer

By Posted on
KotlarskyFuneral11 (1)
Thousands of people took to the streets of Crown Heights on Wednesday, June 5 — with thousands more streaming online via live broadcast — to mourn the loss of Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky.
Photo by Mendy Dahan/Merkos

Thousands of people gathered in Crown Heights on Wednesday, June 5 to pay their respects to Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, a beloved key figure in the local community and a pioneer of Jewish life around the world.

Rabbi Kotlarsky, vice chairman of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch (the Chabad World Headquarters’ outreach division) and chairman of the International Conference of Shluchim, died on June 4 at the age of 74.

Preserving Tradition, Embracing Innovation: A Journey through Katz’s Delicatessen

Schneps Connects

The funeral procession began at Rabbi Kotlarsky’s home on Crown Street and made its way to the Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway before concluding at the Old Montefiore Cemetery in Cambria Heights, Queens. He was laid to rest near the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Thousands of people came out to Chabad World Headquarters to mourn the loss of a ‘giant in the Jewish world.’Photo by Mendy Dahan/Merkos

Rabbi Kotlarsky was remembered for his unwavering commitment to the community, and as “a giant in the Jewish world.”

“I join my constituents here in Crown Heights, and Chabad shluchim throughout the world, in mourning the passing of Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky,” area Council Member Crystal Hudson posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “He was Crown Heights born and bred, and dedicated his life to spreading the Rebbe’s message in all corners of the globe.”

Hudson ended her dedication with the Hebrew phrase, “Baruch dayan ha’emet,” which translates to, “Blessed is the true judge.”

Rabbi Kotlarsky is survived by his wife, Mrs. Rivka Kotlarsky, their nine children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous siblings, nieces and nephews.

Tens of thousands more people streamed the procession online via live broadcast.

About the Author

Meaghan McGoldrick O’Neil

As editor-in-chief of Brooklyn Paper, Meaghan leads a team of stellar reporters. Her gig here rounds out a decade in local news, with bylines in the Home Reporter, Brooklyn Spectator, and Brooklyn Eagle. She also briefly served as editor of Schneps Media sister paper amNewYork Metro. She enjoys boxed wine, befriending bodega cats and chasing a good story.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Brooklyn

Post an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York