Reynoso endorsed by Hotel and Gaming Trades Council in NY-7 Democratic primary

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso secured another significant endorsement in the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez in Congress.

The influential Hotel and Gaming Trades Council, which represents more than 400,000 hospitality and gaming workers in New York and northern New Jersey, threw its weight behind Reynoso in the NY-7 Democratic primary. The union said the endorsement highlighted Reynoso’s “long commitment to organized labor, working families, and immigrant communities” in the district and across New York City.

“HTC is proud to stand with Antonio in his run for Congress because he has always delivered for organized labor and working families, and we know he will do the same in Washington,” said HTC president Rich Maroko, in a statement. “Throughout his career, he’s been a fighter for New York’s working class – at picket lines and in City and Borough Hall – and a true friend to working people. He is exactly the kind of leader we need to take on Trump and make our voices heard in Washington.”

Reynoso was the first candidate to throw his hat in the ring to replace Velázquez after she announced that she would retire after 30 years in Congress. He will face off against Queens Assembly Member and Democratic Socialist Claire Valdez in the Democratic primary this summer.

The borough prez, who served as Council Member in Brooklyn’s District 34 before he was elected Borough President in 2021, has so far been endorsed by Council members Jennifer Gutiérrez, Sandy Nurse, Lincoln Restler, Shekar Krishnan and Crystal Hudson as well as Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Last week, he secured an endorsement from Velázquez, who said Reynoso “understands the struggles of working families because he has lived them,” and said he is “the leader this moment demands.”

New York’s 7th Congressional District, which includes several neighborhoods in north Brooklyn and southwestern Queens, is quickly becoming one of the most progressive tracts in the country. The race to replace Velázquez is shaping up to be a battle between more centrist Democrats and Democratic socialists, with Valdez backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani and endorsed by the United Auto Workers.

The HTC endorsed Mamdani in the mayoral election, though the union had initially embraced Andrew Cuomo and switched its alliances after Mamdani pulled ahead in the Democratic primary.

Reynoso secured the union’s endorsement in his campaign for re-election as Brooklyn Borough President last fall, and was also endorsed by SEIU 32BJ, RWDSU and the New York State Nurses Association. Only HTC has announced an endorsement in the NY-7 primary so far.

“I am incredibly grateful to the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council for their support. HTC’s members show that when workers have a real seat at the table, our city is stronger,” Reynoso said in a statement. “I’ve been proud to stand with HTC throughout my career in the fight to ensure working people across New York are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. I am honored to have their endorsement as we keep building a city and country that works for all of us.”