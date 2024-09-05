Empty school bus catches fire in Canarsie on first day of school in New York City

An empty yellow school bus caught fire in Canarsie on the morning of Sept. 5.

The New York City school bus fleet was one bus short on the first day of school after a fire broke out on board an empty bus in Canarsie.

The squat yellow bus was parked in a driveway beside a private residence on the 1400 block of East 93rd Street and caught fire at around 6 a.m. on Sept. 5, according to the FDNY. Flames quickly spread to the home and a garage on the property.

But a team of 60 firefighters and paramedics arrived on the scene minutes later, and had brought the blaze under control before 7 a.m. No injuries were reported, though the school bus was destroyed and the home was badly damaged.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and is under investigation by the FDNY’s fire marshal.

This is a breaking news story, check back for additional updates.