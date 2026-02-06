11-year old girl killed in school bus crash at Bath Beach intersection

Police are investigating a school bus crash that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl.

An 11-year-old girl was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run school bus crash while crossing a street in Bath Beach, police said.

Officers responded to a vehicle collision at 23rd Avenue and Bath Avenue at 3:05 p.m. The NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that “a 2018 Blue Bird school bus, operated by a 62-year-old male, was traveling southbound on 23rd Avenue, making a right turn onto westbound Bath Avenue when he struck an 11-year-old female pedestrian.”

One person was arrested in connection with the crash. Police identified the driver as 62-year-old Wawa Aurelus of East Flatbush. He was charged with motor vehicle fails to yield to a pedestrian or bicyclist and failure to exercise due care.

The girl — identified by police as Amira Aminova of Bensonhurst — was “crossing Bath Avenue, in the marked crosswalk, from the south corner to the north corner,” when she was hit. She sustained “severe trauma” to her head and body, authorities said.

Emergency medical services transported the girl to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the driver did not remain on scene.

The fatal collision occurred in mid-afternoon, a time when the area typically sees heavy foot traffic from students and families. The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.