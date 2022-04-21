Scooter rider dies after crashing into truck parked in bike lane outside L&B

A scooter rider is dead and another is laid up in hospital after crashing into a delivery truck parked in a bike lane right outside famed south Brooklyn pizzeria L&B Spumoni Gardens early Thursday morning.

A 20-year-old man was riding an e-scooter northbound on 86th Street a little after 4 am Thursday with a 35-year-old passenger when, police say, he crashed into the back of a parked box truck in front of the Azerbaijani restaurant Light of Baku, which is next-door to and shares a parking lot with L&B. The box truck bears the insignia of Thumann’s, a New Jersey-based deli meats supplier.

Responding officers found the 20-year-old man on the ground with severe trauma to his head, and the 35-year-old with a head laceration. The younger man, who was operating the scooter, was pronounced dead on the scene, while the elder passenger was transported to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where he remains in “serious but stable condition.” Cops have not released the names of either the operator or passenger.

It’s unclear whether the scooter operator was a delivery worker, but it’s not likely they worked for either restaurant as both were closed at the time of the crash, according to both of their publicly posted hours of operation. L&B could not be reached for comment, while a rep for Lights of Baku declined to comment.

Pictures from the scene show the Thumann’s truck partially parked in the unprotected 86th Street bike lane. An NYPD spokesperson said the incident remains under investigation and could not confirm whether the driver of the truck, which the NYPD says was unoccupied at the time of the crash, had been cited for illegal parking. Thumann’s did not respond to a request for comment.

The fatal crash comes as the city has weathered a 44 percent increase in traffic collision deaths on its streets in the first three months of this year compared to last year; 59 people have lost their lives on the streets of the five boroughs so far. That includes a threefold increase of deaths among operators of “other motorized” vehicles, which includes mopeds, e-scooters, and e-bikes without pedals, according to the city’s Department of Transportation.