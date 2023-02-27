Shooting in East New York leaves one injured

A gunman shot a man in East New York early on Monday morning, according to police.

At approximately 8:17 a.m. on Feb. 27, an individual was shot in the right arm inside their home on Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital with his condition being listed as not life-threatening.

The suspect is described by police as being a Black man wearing a black mask and an orange vest who fled on foot.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing and anyone with knowledge of the crime is encouraged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 19, when the most recent data is available, there had been 149 victims of gun violence in the Big Apple, according to police statistics. During that time, there had been 51 people shot in Brooklyn.

