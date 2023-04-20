Cops arrest gunman for shooting at MTA employees after being caught fare evading

Samuel White was booked at the 69th Police Precinct for allegedly shooting at MTA employees earlier this week.

Cops arrested a 49-year-old man for opening fire on several MTA employees after being kicked off a bus in Starrett City earlier this week.

According to police, Samuel White attempted to board the B82 Select Bus Service without paying the fare on April 18 at around 6:30 a.m., causing the driver and other MTA employees to deny him access.

The employees were members of the Eagle Team, which enforces fare payment on SBS routes.

After he was denied entry onto the bus, White allegedly brandished a firearm and shot multiple rounds at the employees — though he thankfully did not hit anyone, cops said.

Following the shooting, which occurred at the corner of Louisiana and Flatlands avenues, the gunman ran off on foot.

One day later, police identified White as the shooter, and arrested him for attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and other charges.

He was taken into the 69th Police Precinct late on Wednesday night.

This year, through April 16 (when the most recent NYPD data is available), there had been 5 shooting incidents in the 69th Police Precinct, where the April 18 incident occurred.

As amNewYork Metro previously reported, the NYPD made 601 arrests and issued 13,157 summonses for fare evasion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

