Shooting outside busy Bay Ridge bar leaves one injured: Cops

Cops are looking to identify the gunman linked to an early morning shooting outside a busy Bay Ridge watering hole.

Authorities say the shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. outside of The Hideout, located on Fifth Avenue between 84th and 85th streets, following an alleged verbal dispute. Cops say the argument escalated when one of the individuals involved whipped out a firearm, and shot a 37-year-old man multiple times in the arm and abdomen before fleeing.

Friday afternoon, the Police Department released surveillance footage showing the alleged gunman inside a nearby bodega before the incident took place. The suspect is said to be a male, approximately 18 to 20 years old, with light complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, black t-shirt, blue and white shorts and black sneakers, according to authorities.

Attempts to reach The Hideout were unsuccessful, but an employee of the bar distanced the establishment from the incident on social media, claiming neither parties ever entered the building.

Area Councilmember Justin Brannan added that the victim, who is allegedly linked to other crimes, has not been cooperating with police in the investigation.

“[The victim] is also now currently under arrest because it turns out he was wanted for an assault on Staten Island where he lives,” Brannan wrote on social media. “There are clearly too many guns on our streets in the hands of people who aren’t afraid to use them. I have full faith in our local cops that they will make an arrest and bring the shooter to justice swiftly.”

A police source added that a gray SUV was seen fleeing the scene, but it is currently unknown if the vehicle is connected to the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information in regard to the shooting is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are confidential.