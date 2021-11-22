Google, Amex reveal mural of for-sale items from black-owned biz

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Northern Brooklynites can do their holiday shopping from the sidewalk this season, as two companies have teamed up to bring a massive mural of for-sale items to the area, which will help promote seven local black-owned small businesses during the purchasing rush.

Google and American Express helped erect the mural at the corner of Bogart Street and Grattan Street in East Williamsburg, which features “tagged” products, such a hat or flower pot, that people can purchase with a few taps on their phones.

The cartoonish versions of the for-sale products feature an animated price tag, letting would-be customers know that a real version of that product is for sale.

Passersby can point their camera, using the Google app, at any tagged product, which will link them directly to a for-sale item produced by a local black-owned business.

Brooklyn’s newest hyper-capitalist mural is just one of four which the two companies unveiled on Monday — as Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles all saw similar marketing campaigns erected in their respective cities.

Filipina-American artist Kitkat Pecson painted Kings County’s version of the artwork, which stands at nearly 16-feet by 40-feet tall.

Pecson had influence over which local businesses would be featured in the work, which include:

Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer at American Express, said that the mural would have a significant effect on the affected small businesses — at a time when mom-and-pop shops are struggling to stay afloat.

“We’re rallying consumers to help deliver a strong holiday season for small businesses in communities across the country. It’s so important to support our favorite small businesses not only on Small Business Saturday but throughout the holiday season and all year long,” said Rutledge.

Nicole and Michael Nicholas, who own Aunts et Uncles, a local vegan restaurant that will be featured in the mural, praised the effort for its focus on local communities.

“The past year has presented unique challenges for small business owners across the country. It has never been more vital to support the small businesses that make our communities unique and contribute to the culture of our neighborhoods,” said Nicole and Michael Nicholas. “We are honored to be participating in small business Saturday. It provides us with an opportunity to connect with our local community and remind them to get out and shop small all holiday season.”